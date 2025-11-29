The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Bailey's avatar
Guy Bailey
1h

Happy Thanksgiving to all The Bulwark family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Didrichsen's avatar
Barbara Didrichsen
3m

Welcome home! And thanks for this message of hope and renewal. We must all find the things that inspire us to keep at it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture