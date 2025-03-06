Ukraine Betrayed as Trump Cuts Off Intel (w/ Rep. Jim Himes)

Sam Stein is joined by Congressman Jim Himes to discuss Ukraine no longer receiving US intelligence in their fight against Russia, Marco Rubio falling in line with Donald Trump’s international views, and how Democrats can push back in the House with the upcoming funding bill.

