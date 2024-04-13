The Bulwark
The Focus Group
The "Uncommitted" Democrats (with Tommy Vietor)
21
0:00
-53:47

The "Uncommitted" Democrats (with Tommy Vietor)

Sarah Longwell
and
Tommy Vietor
Apr 13, 2024
21
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Some voters in recent Democratic primaries have been upset with Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Whether and how he can bring them back onside in November is an open question.

Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor joins Sarah to break down a small but critical part of the Democratic coalition, why they're upset, and what it could mean in November.

Leave a comment

Watch Tommy and Sarah record this episode ad-free, here. Add this show to your player of choice here.

21 Comments
The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tommy Vietor
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
1:00:46
1:00:46
RFK Jr.: The Most Insider Outsider (with Astead Herndon)
  
Sarah Longwell
54:36
54:36
Hands Off My TikTok (with Andrew Egger)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Andrew Egger
55:31
55:31
"I voted for Donald Trump. My bad, fam." (with Tim Miller)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Tim Miller
44:35
Cleveland Rocks (with Henry Gomez)
  
Sarah Longwell
56:49
Taken for Granted? (with Ashley Allison)
  
Sarah Longwell
42:46
California Schemin' (with Jon Favreau)
  
Sarah Longwell
51:04
Nikki Haley's (New) Time for Choosing (with Tim Alberta)
  
Sarah Longwell