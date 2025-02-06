Playback speed
We Don't Have to Agree, But Let's Seek the Truth (with Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George)

Feb 06, 2025
1
6
Michael Steele is joined by Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George, two friends on opposite sides of the political spectrum who met while teaching at Princeton University. They speak with Michael about their first impressions of one another, the importance of having your beliefs challenged by those you disagree with and how they teach their students to be intellectually curious truth-seekers.

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to share it with a friend!

Check out "Truth Matters: A Dialogue on Fruitful Disagreement in an Age of Division" here: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Matters-Dialogue-Fruitful-Disagreement/dp/B0DBR1PYWL

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Timothy-Snyder/dp/0593728726

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
