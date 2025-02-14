We Need USAID and NATO! How Trump Admin Puts Us All At Risk

Ben Parker is joined by retired United States Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling to discuss the impacts and success USAID has had around the world, and the repercussions of withdrawing that much needed aid. Also, as Donald Trump meets with Vladimir Putin and Pete Hegseth meets with NATO leaders, where will Ukraine stand as the war continues and America’s support is pulled back?

