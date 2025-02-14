Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
11

We Need USAID and NATO! How Trump Admin Puts Us All At Risk

Benjamin Parker
and
Mark Hertling
Feb 14, 2025
∙ Paid
1
11
Share

Ben Parker is joined by retired United States Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling to discuss the impacts and success USAID has had around the world, and the repercussions of withdrawing that much needed aid. Also, as Donald Trump meets with Vladimir Putin and Pete Hegseth meets with NATO leaders, where will Ukraine stand as the war continues and America’s support is pulled back?

Read More:

How USAID Helped Us Defeat the Iraqi Insurgency

Team Trump Promises ‘Shock and Awe.’ Do They Know What That Means?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Hertling
Writes Mark Hertling Subscribe
Benjamin Parker
Recent Episodes
DOJ Faces Mass Resignations Over Eric Adams’ Prosecution Freeze
  Sam Stein
RFK Jr Confirmed As Head of HHS?! What Happens Now?
  Sam Stein and Mona Charen
WTF 2.0: Can The Courts Stop Trump?
  Jonathan V. Last and Benjamin Wittes
WSJ Finally Admits Trump Doesn't Understand Money
  Tim Miller
GOP Budget Is A 'Betrayal' of Trump's Supporters (w/ Rep. Brendan Boyle)
  Tim Miller
Can We Talk About F*cking Eggs?!
  Tim Miller
Trump Love Affair With Putin Burns On As Tulsi Is Confirmed
  Sam Stein and William Kristol