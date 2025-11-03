The Bulwark

We Watched Trump’s 60 Minutes Interview. It’s Nuts.

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Will Saletan
Nov 03, 2025
1
2
Sam Stein and Will Saletan recap Donald Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview, both the edited television version and full transcript, discussing the shutdown, tariffs, inflation, Vladimir Putin, concepts of plans, and of course, Joe Biden.

