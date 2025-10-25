We’re Being Governed by 12-Year-Olds

Tim Miller takes on our “everyone is twelve now” government mentality as the Trump administration posts immature content about former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Joe Biden’s son Hunter, on the official White House webpage, and using MGMT songs without permission with TikTok edit styles to glorify ICE’s violent attacks on protesters.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.