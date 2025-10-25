The Bulwark

The Bulwark

We’re Being Governed by 12-Year-Olds

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 25, 2025
Tim Miller takes on our “everyone is twelve now” government mentality as the Trump administration posts immature content about former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Joe Biden’s son Hunter, on the official White House webpage, and using MGMT songs without permission with TikTok edit styles to glorify ICE’s violent attacks on protesters.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

