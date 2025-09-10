The Bulwark

We’re in a Very Dangerous Place

Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Sep 10, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell react to the shooting of conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk.

