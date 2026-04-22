The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

We’re Running Low on Munitions—Just Seven Weeks Into the War

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker are discussing the week's major military and foreign policy news.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture