Wes Moore: “I Will Bow Down to No One!”

Maryland Governor Wes Moore joins John Avlon to talk about leadership, service, and solutions. From cutting Baltimore’s homicide rate by 40%, to pioneering a statewide service year for young people, to rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge in record time, Moore lays out how states can lead where Washington fails. He also opens up about clashes with Donald Trump, the challenges of navigating federal politics, and what Democrats must do to deliver real results for working people.

