Wes Moore: “I Will Bow Down to No One!”

John Avlon
Aug 31, 2025
Maryland Governor Wes Moore joins John Avlon to talk about leadership, service, and solutions. From cutting Baltimore’s homicide rate by 40%, to pioneering a statewide service year for young people, to rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge in record time, Moore lays out how states can lead where Washington fails. He also opens up about clashes with Donald Trump, the challenges of navigating federal politics, and what Democrats must do to deliver real results for working people.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

