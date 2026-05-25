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What Happened When Van Lathan Called Out Theo Von

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Sarah Longwell
May 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Van Lathan joined Tim Miller at the Los Angeles live show to break down the SCOTUS VRA ruling and what it really means for the Deep South—including a conversation with his 88-year-old grandmother who thought the civil rights battle was already won. Plus: Van's gym run-in with Theo Von, whether MAGA can be deprogrammed, and why he's not the one to do it (but Tim might be).

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