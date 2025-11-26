The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Behind the Scenes of a Military Thanksgiving

Mark Hertling's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Mark Hertling
and
William Kristol
Nov 26, 2025
∙ Paid

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) joins Bill Kristol to reflect on what Thanksgiving means for the military, sharing his favorite stories from years of service, including the traditions, the meals, and the special efforts to bring a taste of home to troops and military families.

Learn more about Operation Gratitude

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

