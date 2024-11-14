What to Expect from a Second Trump Term (with Elie Mystal)

Michael Steele speaks with Elie Mystal roughly one week after the re-election of Donald Trump. They discuss what they anticipate from the next Trump term, what makes 2024 different from 2016, how Black men did, in fact, show up for Kamala Harris (and white women didn't) and how Merrick Garland failed to bring Trump to trial.

