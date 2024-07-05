Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

LAST WEEK’S PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE in which a frail, stumbling Joe Biden got bulldozed by a thuggish, swaggering Donald Trump understandably sent shock waves not only through the United States, but also through Ukraine—which according to a recent poll sees Biden as the friendlier candidate by a seven-to-one ratio—and through the mostly exiled Russian opposition, which tends to view Trump as a Vladimir Putin wannabe. As uncertainties swirl about whether Biden will remain his party’s candidate, and as Trump’s path to victory looks clearer, the question of what Trump’s return to the White House would mean for Ukraine acquires a scary new urgency. Meanwhile, the Kremlin regime, which has long tended to regard Trump as nash—“our guy”—is watching very closely.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Friday! The weather is brutal. Stay inside and if you have to go out, bring some icy cold water for those who don’t have the luxury of AC like we do.

I hope you had a happy 4th, except the person who coined the curse: may you live in interesting times. These times are too interesting.

There were much-needed storms here yesterday, as we’re in a drought warning. But the clouds cleared up in time for us to enjoy our last D.C. fireworks before a move next month.

“I’m completely ruling that out”… Biden to the press corps this afternoon, on dropping out, and on debating Trump again: “I’m committing now, absolutely.” Set your alarms for 8 Eastern for Biden’s ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos.

RFK on 9/11… “My take on 9/11: It's hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn't. But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public. As President I won't take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency.” (source)

I dunno about you guys but I definitely want a candidate who has a side on 9/11, and one who didn't use it for personal financial gain as people were literally dying. It's an easy choice: Biden.

Quote of the Day: “It’s a style with ease, excellence through experience. Like a Will Vogt photo or a Matt Labash substack.”—Rich Shea

Behind the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Theme Song (Also interesting is the Joseph Gordon-Levitt cut.)

Hunt for the nation's oldest monuments… and prepare to get muddy (NPR).

CNN meets Bulwark+ members… In Denver. If you saw the cameras, here’s the segment.

Pope Excommunicates Carlo Vigano… Good. (AP)

Meanwhile, in North Carolina… “Some folks need killing! It's time for somebody to say it.” Gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson says the quiet part out loud.

Happy Larry Doby day! MLB really should give the man his due each year. (Highly recommend Our Team: The Epic Story of Four Men and the World Series That Changed Baseball, a book about Doby and the Indians.)

Will we have to change the Citizenship Test now? It appears so.

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.