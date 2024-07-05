The Republican Approach to Beating Donald Trump (with Rick Wilson)

In his first episode as part of The Bulwark, Michael Steele speaks with Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder, Rick Wilson. The pair discuss Donald Trump's revenge on Republican critics and the implications of the Supreme Court's immunity decision. Plus, what last week's presidential debate means for the election and what Joe Biden and Democrats need to do before November.

