Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
58

The Republican Approach to Beating Donald Trump (with Rick Wilson)

The Bulwark
Jul 05, 2024
∙ Paid
58
Share

In his first episode as part of The Bulwark, Michael Steele speaks with Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder, Rick Wilson. The pair discuss Donald Trump's revenge on Republican critics and the implications of the Supreme Court's immunity decision. Plus, what last week's presidential debate means for the election and what Joe Biden and Democrats need to do before November.

Note: New episodes of The Michael Steele Podcast will release every Thursday going forward. So stay tuned!

Become a Bulwark+ member to listen to full episodes of The Michael Steele Podcast ad free!

Get 30 day free trial

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark