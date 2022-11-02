Michael dives into the scary, crazy and absurd with comedian and host of Sirius XM's "Tell Me Everything," John Fugelsang. The pair discuss Twitter, free speech and cult of personality, from Elon to Kanye and Trump. They also discuss Christianity in America, and what the misinterpretation and misuse of the religion means for the country.
When Did Christians Stop Being Christian?: With John Fugelsang
When Did Christians Stop Being Christian?: With John Fugelsang
Nov 02, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
When Did Christians Stop Being Christian?: With John Fugelsang