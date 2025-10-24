The Bulwark

The Bulwark

6

When MAGA Invents Its Own Enemies

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 24, 2025
6
Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down how MAGA media keeps inventing stories of supposed “left-wing violence.” From a GOP event crash that turned out to be Republicans fighting other Republicans to a teenager’s fake kidnapping blamed on “Mexican cartel hitmen,” the right’s obsession with finding liberal villains keeps blowing up in their faces. The two also discuss how online outrage from right-wing influencers can now trigger real government responses, like ICE raids inspired by a single viral video.

Go read the False Flag article here

Leave a comment

