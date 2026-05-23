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Why Does This Keep Happening to Republicans?

Tim Miller's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller, Will Sommer, and Sam Stein
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer descend into the strangest corners of MAGA internet culture: January 6 reparations, Hunter Biden teaming up with Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes feuding with Tucker Carlson, and the surreal “nBeartaria” compound where the internet’s saddest men are trying to build a right-wing utopia. Plus: San Diego Republican drama, burglar twinks, and more deeply cursed political lore.

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