On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Parrot Analytics’s Brandon Katz to discuss a vexing issues for streaming channels and audiences alike: why do the services have such a difficult time helping people find more things on the service to watch? Our chat is based in part on his column in the Observer, and you should read it if you have a second. But the long and the short of it is that streaming services are dealing with customers signing up for a month or two, binging what they want to watch, and then canceling their sub, over and over, hopping from service to service. Is this anyway for folks to live?
Why Is It So Hard to Find Something to Watch on Streaming?
Brandon Katz on why some streamers retain customers better than others.
Brandon Katz on why some streamers retain customers better than others.
Oct 05, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
