Why Russia Is Bombing Ukraine Again — and What Trump Has to Do With It

Tim Miller
Apr 24, 2025
Russia launches devastating missile attacks on Ukraine, emboldened by Trump's pro-Kremlin rhetoric. Reporter Caolan Robertson reveals the scary reality on the ground, explains why Putin feels rewarded by Trump’s policies, and warns of a dangerous escalation as Trump sides openly with Russia.

Caolan Robertson YouTube

