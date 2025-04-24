Why Russia Is Bombing Ukraine Again — and What Trump Has to Do With It

Russia launches devastating missile attacks on Ukraine, emboldened by Trump's pro-Kremlin rhetoric. Reporter Caolan Robertson reveals the scary reality on the ground, explains why Putin feels rewarded by Trump’s policies, and warns of a dangerous escalation as Trump sides openly with Russia.

Caolan Robertson YouTube

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.