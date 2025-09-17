The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Why Sen. Tammy Baldwin Won’t Back Down on Health Care

This is personal for her.
Jonathan Cohn
Sep 17, 2025
Sen. Tammy Baldwin joins Jonathan Cohn to talk about RFK Jr.’s anti-vax agenda, Trump telling Republicans not to work with Democrats, and the looming fight over Obamacare subsidies that could raise premiums for millions.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

