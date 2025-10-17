The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Why So Many Military Leaders Are Leaving Early (w/ Mark Hertling)

William Kristol's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
William Kristol
and
Mark Hertling
Oct 17, 2025
Bill Kristol and General Mark Hertling discuss the sudden early retirement of Admiral Alvin Holsey raising concerns about U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean. Also, the legality and ethics of the attacks, the lack of oversight, and what Hosley’s departure reveals about deepening civil-military tensions within the administration.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

