The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Why Trump’s Numbers Keep Getting Worse

Sam Stein's avatar
Jack Cocchiarella's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Jack Cocchiarella
Nov 23, 2025
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Jack Cocchiarella take on new polling showing Trump’s economic approval slipping lower than ever, with voters rejecting his spin and his team fumbling explanations on inflation and tariffs.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture