Why Would You Get Dating Advice From Jeffrey Epstein?

Sam Stein
Jonathan V. Last
Nov 18, 2025
JVL and Sam Stein take on Larry Summers’ embarrassing Epstein emails, Summers’ long-running influence in Democratic circles, the fallout inside Harvard and CAP, and the absurdity of a Treasury Secretary asking a convicted predator for dating tips.

