Will Sam Altman and His AI Kill Us All?

Tim Miller talks with Karen Hao, author of 'Empire of AI', about the unchecked rise of Sam Altman, the hidden costs of OpenAI’s rapid expansion, and the unsettling consequences of a future increasingly shaped by powerful, unregulated artificial intelligence.

Read Karen Hao's book 'Empire of AI'

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.