Will Sam Altman and His AI Kill Us All?

Tim Miller
May 26, 2025
Tim Miller talks with Karen Hao, author of 'Empire of AI', about the unchecked rise of Sam Altman, the hidden costs of OpenAI’s rapid expansion, and the unsettling consequences of a future increasingly shaped by powerful, unregulated artificial intelligence.

