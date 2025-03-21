Playback speed
Wow! Trump Threatens to Send Tesla Vandals to El Salvador!

Andrew Egger
Mar 21, 2025
Andrew Egger breaks down the disturbing video linking Tesla vandals to terrorists and praising brutal El Salvador prisons. What starts as trolling reveals a deeper threat to civil liberties. Watch as we connect the dots on authoritarian rhetoric and the erosion of due process.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Andrew Egger
