Wow! Trump Threatens to Send Tesla Vandals to El Salvador!

Andrew Egger breaks down the disturbing video linking Tesla vandals to terrorists and praising brutal El Salvador prisons. What starts as trolling reveals a deeper threat to civil liberties. Watch as we connect the dots on authoritarian rhetoric and the erosion of due process.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.