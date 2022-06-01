Michael speaks with Joe Walsh about gun reform, and the frightening prospect of anti-democracy forces taking back congress this fall.
Write Me The Law That's Gonna Stop That: With Joe Walsh
Jun 01, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
