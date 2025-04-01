WTF 2.0: The China Threat Is Real And Trump Has No Plan

Sinocism’s Bill Bishop joins JVL on WTF 2.0 to talk the China threat, Trump’s inaction on the problem and how the dismantling of USAID threatens the US’ power around the world.

Leave a comment

WTF 2.0 is a pop-up show on Substack during the first 100 days of second Trump administration. Watch previous episodes, here. As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.



Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-rhand side of the player to toggle to audio.



Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.