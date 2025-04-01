Playback speed
WTF 2.0: The China Threat Is Real And Trump Has No Plan

Jonathan V. Last
and
Bill Bishop
Apr 01, 2025
3
7
Transcript

Sinocism’s Bill Bishop joins JVL on WTF 2.0 to talk the China threat, Trump’s inaction on the problem and how the dismantling of USAID threatens the US’ power around the world.

WTF 2.0 is a pop-up show on Substack during the first 100 days of second Trump administration.


Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Writes Sinocism Subscribe
Jonathan V. Last
