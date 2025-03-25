Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
16

WTF 2.0: The Text Message Mess

Jonathan V. Last
and
Olivia of Troye
Mar 25, 2025
6
16
Share
Transcript

Olivia of Troye
joined JVL on this edition of WTF 2.0 to talk about the text disaster in the Trump administration and why most of the people to show actual bravery in this moment are women.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Olivia of Troye
Writes Olivia Troye Unfiltered Subscribe
Jonathan V. Last
Recent Episodes
The Right Wing Is Tearing Itself Apart Over... Soda?
  Will Sommer and Sonny Bunch
“New Level of Brutality”: Gay Makeup Artist Asylum Seeker Sent to Hellish Prison
  Tim Miller
Signal Chat Disaster: Trump Admin Hypocrites Crushed by Their Own Past Words
  Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
Jon Ossoff Taps Into Something People Want
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
This Painting Broke Donald Trump. Let’s Take A Look.
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
The Text Chain That Should END Trump’s Presidency
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Breaking: Trump Taps Parking Garage Lawyer & Influencer As US Attorney
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein