WTF 2.0: An Update on Ukraine with Tim Mak

Live from Kiev.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Tim Mak
Apr 08, 2025
JVL is joined by

Tim Mak
of The Counteroffensive to discuss their reporting on the Chinese nationals captured on the battlefield by Ukraine, the use of drones in their war with Russia, the Trump administrations turn away from European allies and towards Russia and much more.

Tim Mak
The Counteroffensive on Susbtack.

WTF 2.0 is a pop-up show on Substack during the first 100 days of second Trump administration. Watch previous episodes, here.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Tim Mak
Tim Mak
Jonathan V. Last
