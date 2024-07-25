Playback speed
"You Can't Touch This": Challenging the Power of The Supreme Court (with Dahlia Lithwick)

Jul 25, 2024
4
Michael Steele speaks with Dahlia Lithwick, Senior Editor at Slate and host of Slate's Supreme Court podcast, Amicus. The pair discuss the current state of the Supreme Court and the need for reform, regulation and expansion. Plus, how Project 2025 and a Trump presidency will affect the courts for generations to come and how we can begin to shift our learned helplessness when it comes to changing the Supreme Court. 

