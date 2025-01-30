You Have My Attention... For Now (with Chris Hayes)

Michael Steele speaks with Chris Hayes about his new book, “The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource.” Chris talks about sticking to his morals while simultaneously trying to capture the attention of millions every night on MSNBC. He and Michael discuss attention- how tech companies monetize it and how Donald Trump used it to seek political office. Plus, how we can begin to regain our own attention and minds in the internet age.

Leave a comment

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Timothy-Snyder/dp/0593728726

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.



Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.