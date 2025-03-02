Playback speed
You Should Give A Damn About The National Debt (w/ Maya MacGuineas) | How To Fix It

John Avlon
Mar 02, 2025
1
3
John Avlon sits down with fiscal policy expert Maya MacGuineas to dissect the growing national debt, deficit, and the political dysfunction surrounding fiscal responsibility in Washington. They explore why skyrocketing debt should concern every American—not just economists and policymakers—and discuss practical, bipartisan solutions to restore fiscal balance.

The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

The Bulwark
How to Fix It with John Avlon
Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
Appears in episode
John Avlon
