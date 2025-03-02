You Should Give A Damn About The National Debt (w/ Maya MacGuineas) | How To Fix It

John Avlon sits down with fiscal policy expert Maya MacGuineas to dissect the growing national debt, deficit, and the political dysfunction surrounding fiscal responsibility in Washington. They explore why skyrocketing debt should concern every American—not just economists and policymakers—and discuss practical, bipartisan solutions to restore fiscal balance.

