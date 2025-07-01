The Bulwark

Zohran Advisor: How We Beat the Cuomo Machine

Jul 01, 2025
Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz joins Lauren Egan to discuss how she helped Zohran Mamdani win New York City’s mayoral primary by tapping into voter frustrations with clear, relatable messaging on affordability. Can the Democratic Party learn anything from this?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

