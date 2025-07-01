Zohran Advisor: How We Beat the Cuomo Machine

Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz joins Lauren Egan to discuss how she helped Zohran Mamdani win New York City’s mayoral primary by tapping into voter frustrations with clear, relatable messaging on affordability. Can the Democratic Party learn anything from this?

