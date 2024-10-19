A Second Look at 'Caligula'

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Thomas Negovan, who oversaw the reconstruction of Caligula: The Ultimate Cut. Combing through 96 hours of the original negatives, Tom rebuilt the film from the ground up in order to bring it closer in line with the vision of writer Gore Vidal, director Tinto Brass, and star Malcolm McDowell. We discussed some of the technical challenges of tracking down source materials, the challenge of reconstructing a film that felt entirely different from every version previously known, and how McDowell and costar Helen Mirren responded to the reconstituted picture.

The Ultimate Cut debuted at Cannes last year and is available now via streaming, Blu-ray, and 4K from Drafthouse Films and Unobstructed View. (The Blu-ray and 4K sets also include a previous cut of the film; for more on that cut and its odd provenance, I’d recommend reading this note at Diabolik DVD.) And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

