A Self-Important, Garbled Vision for the Future
Happy Saturday!
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Baseball is back! What better way to escape the winter doldrums and the constantly dour news cycle, but with false hope that a team you love is going to win the World Series? I was able to make a few hours to enjoy my first Opening Day Parade here in Cincinnati, a city that takes baseball very seriously.
A blip of good news! If you watched my previous interview with TNR’s Greg Sargent, you’ll be happy to know that his shining a light on the State Department canceling the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab’s contract to gather intel on kidnapped Ukrainian children helped get the contract reinstated.
Make some time… For Conan O’Brien’s Mark Twain Prize speech. It’s wonderful.
Amanda Carpenter… From the top rope!
Hello, goodbye, hello! The Elise Stefanik Farewell Tour comes to a semi-abrupt halt, and it’s kind of funny.
I like the weekly summary! Or digest, whatever.
I’m not sure Trump et al realize how much hate and anger they are generating. They want to bully everyone into submission.
How is that working? No one has seen the real results of the DOGE fiasco. The resistance it generated tanked Tesla stock. Telsa autos have become a badge of shame. I don’t think it this will ever change. Was just absorbed into xAI to hide its massive loss.
Trumps attempt to bully Canada backfired. They have developed an alternative future partnering with Europe, which is also separating from the US.
‘Blue’ states are aligning against him. Trumps ‘sphere of influence’ has shrunk to the Red states. The Republican party is shrinking to a small number of maga extremists. Republican leaders are now seen as feckless spectators.
Coercion creates moral resistance. Its not calculative. Its moral. Its lasting. It won’t go away.