Almost Fascism Isn't Sustainable

The Dark Side.
A.B. Stoddard
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jun 03, 2024
Oh boy, this is a dark one. Donald Trump, in the aftermath of his conviction, has claimed he never called for Hillary Clinton to be locked up, and the Republican Party shows not even one sign of dropping him. Meanwhile, the voter fraud conspiracy film “2000 Mules” was proven to be a sham, and not a single conservative will acknowledge it.

Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
