American ‘Squid Game’ Could Be Coming to Gitmo

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
May 08, 2025
Tim Miller and Sam Stein discuss a shocking proposal to turn Guantanamo Bay into a "transformative" city, blending business, tourism, and immigration in what sounds like a mix of 'Squid Game', 'Severance' and 'The Truman Show.'

