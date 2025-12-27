Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like this holiday issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown - Receipts

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Come join me tonight! I’ll be on a Twitter Space with the New Rhino Coalition tonight at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Trump officials showed their hostility to the Constitution on Christmas Day… The Trump administration’s overtly religious social media posts appear to forget a key line from the First Amendment, writes Anthony L. Fisher at MS Now.

Good Cheer… Jay Nordlinger on a program of Christmas music.

The Best Things… The Defector staff heard In 2025.

This week’s discussion prompt: What is something over the holidays that motivated you? (For me: Realizing that Abigail Spanberger is about to become Governor of Virginia in mere days.)

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.