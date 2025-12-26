The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
3h

I have to say I sat through the first half of Eddington totally uncomfortable thinking I do not want to relive this, I'm a healthcare worker I have some very personal feelings about that time, just like everyone else, but then the movie Just ramps up and becomes beautiful.

Karen Nielsen's avatar
Karen Nielsen
3h

I live in a cultural wasteland where at least half of these movies never showed. I did love Sinners, Bugonia, and One Battle After Another. Thanks for the recommendations! We do get the Oscar shorts and they show all the Oscar nominees so I may get a chance to see some of them on the big screen. And there’s always streaming and dvd.

9 more comments...

