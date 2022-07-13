U.S Senatorial candidate Evan McMullin discusses his run against Utah incumbent Mike Lee, putting country over party as an Independent, gaining support from both Democrats and Republicans, January 6th and the high stakes for America's future.
An Independent's Approach to Defending Democracy: With Evan McMullin
An Independent's Approach to Defending Democracy: With Evan McMullin
Jul 13, 2022
An Independent's Approach to Defending Democracy: With Evan McMullin
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
