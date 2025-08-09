Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. Bulwark+ members—thank you. Not a member? Today’s a great day to join. Like this issue? Share it with someone who’d enjoy it.

EXCLUSIVE: Andry Hernández Romero Tells His Story Tim Miller · Aug 8 Venezuelan asylum seeker Andry Hernández joins Tim Miller to share his harrowing journey through U.S. detention that led to imprisonment in El Salvador’s notoriously dangerous prison, CECOT. He speaks about abuse, survival, and rebuilding his life through faith, community, and his hope for the future. Read full story

Greetings from the Cincinnati Open!

Jesuit priest describes seeing ICE agents… target migrants at immigration court. Father Brian Strassberger, whom I know from back in my college days, describes what he’s seeing in immigration court. Fr. Strassberger is director of Del Camino Jesuit Border Ministries. Learn more about the valuable work they do.

Tune in! For the July EB Research Town Hall, featuring Bulwark+ member Shane DiGiovanna and Congressman Greg Landsman. Learn more about what Epidermolysis Bullosa is, and how Congress can help people with rare diseases through legislation and funding. Shane was the focus of a story I wrote earlier this year, and joined me for a Bulwark+ Take. Our readers have raised thousands for his charity, Doggie’s Friends and know him from the comments. Excellent work, Shane!

A Trump Era Wish: Just One Day of Sanity… When a lunatic runs the asylum, every day feels crazy, writes Matt Labash.

Eenie Meanie… Good to see the old neighborhood, Cleveland’s Ohio City, featured prominently in this new Hulu flick.

A Grasp on Brazil… From Gilberto Morbach, you can learn a lot—about Brazil and about political ideas in general. Q&A with Jay Nordlinger returns.

This week’s chat prompt: Inevitably, some future Senate Republican will cross Trump and announce their retirement. Who will the next one be, and what will their breaking point be?

