Andry Released To Venezuela From El Salvador

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jul 19, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller and Sam Stein go live to discuss breaking news: After 125 days detained in a notorious El Salvador prison, Venezuelan asylum seeker Andry José Hernández Romero and other detainees were released as a part of a large-scale prisoner swap between the US and Venezuela.

They're joined by Andry's lawyer Lindsay Toczylowski from the Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, to break down the details, the human cost, and what's next.

To support Andry and learn more, visit: https://www.freeandry.org/

