Andry Released To Venezuela From El Salvador

Tim Miller and Sam Stein go live to discuss breaking news: After 125 days detained in a notorious El Salvador prison, Venezuelan asylum seeker Andry José Hernández Romero and other detainees were released as a part of a large-scale prisoner swap between the US and Venezuela.
They're joined by Andry's lawyer Lindsay Toczylowski from the Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, to break down the details, the human cost, and what's next.
To support Andry and learn more, visit: https://www.freeandry.org/
Jul 19, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
