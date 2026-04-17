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Ben Rhodes: Trump Is Getting a Terrible Deal

Tim Miller's avatar
Ben Rhodes's avatar
Tim Miller and Ben Rhodes
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

The U.S. and Israel started dropping bombs on Iran because the regime, amid mass street protests, appeared to be in a weakened state. But the regime has now ended up with a much stronger hand: It's proven its leverage over the global economy with the Strait of Hormuz, and under Trump's offer, Iran will get a huge infusion of cash to rebuild its ballistic missiles program and fund its proxy terror groups. At the same time, Trump has made the United States look like a rogue state—while spending billions for a deal he could have got without a war. Plus, Israelis are likely not happy, the Gulf states realize America can't protect them from Iran's drones, Cuba is readying to be next, Dems should make clear they are the anti-war party now, Trump is fighting his demons from his first term, and JD has a radical and un-American world view.

Ben Rhodes joins Tim Miller for the holiday weekend pod.

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