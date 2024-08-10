Brad Thor's World of Intrigue

Courtesy of Brad Thor

This week I met with novelist (and Bulwark+ member!) Brad Thor in a shadowy location (upstairs at Dallas’s magnificent flagship Half Price Books) to discuss his latest book of international intrigue, Shadow of Doubt. We also talked about the idea that men don’t buy novels, smuggling real-world ideas into the universe of his fiction while maintaining their entertainment value, and a potential adaptation of his Scot Harvath novels into a streaming hit. If you’re looking for a late-summer read, make sure to pick up Brad’s book. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

