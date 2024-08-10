This week I met with novelist (and Bulwark+ member!) Brad Thor in a shadowy location (upstairs at Dallas’s magnificent flagship Half Price Books) to discuss his latest book of international intrigue, Shadow of Doubt. We also talked about the idea that men don’t buy novels, smuggling real-world ideas into the universe of his fiction while maintaining their entertainment value, and a potential adaptation of his Scot Harvath novels into a streaming hit. If you’re looking for a late-summer read, make sure to pick up Brad’s book. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Share this post
Brad Thor's World of Intrigue
www.thebulwark.com
1×
0:00
-52:53
Brad Thor's World of Intrigue
The novelist on Scot Harvath's latest adventure, 'Shadow of Doubt.'
Aug 10, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Brad Thor's World of Intrigue