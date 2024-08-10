The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Brad Thor's World of Intrigue
0:00
-52:53

Brad Thor's World of Intrigue

The novelist on Scot Harvath's latest adventure, 'Shadow of Doubt.'
Sonny Bunch
Aug 10, 2024
Share
Transcript
Courtesy of Brad Thor

This week I met with novelist (and Bulwark+ member!) Brad Thor in a shadowy location (upstairs at Dallas’s magnificent flagship Half Price Books) to discuss his latest book of international intrigue, Shadow of Doubt. We also talked about the idea that men don’t buy novels, smuggling real-world ideas into the universe of his fiction while maintaining their entertainment value, and a potential adaptation of his Scot Harvath novels into a streaming hit. If you’re looking for a late-summer read, make sure to pick up Brad’s book. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Documenting the Rise of Nazism
  Sonny Bunch
Ryan Faughnder on Paramount's Big Changes
  Sonny Bunch
Jennifer Esposito on 'Fresh Kills'
  Sonny Bunch
Nielsen's Ratings Evolution
  Sonny Bunch
Documenting 'How to Rob a Bank'
  Sonny Bunch
We’re All ’Theatre Kids’
  Sonny Bunch
Celebrating Bruce Willis
  Sonny Bunch