THREE DAYS AFTER KAMALA HARRIS campaigned alongside Lizzo at a rally in Detroit, news emerged that cast an embarrassing cloud over the much-hyped event. “Reports that Lizzo charged the Harris-Walz campaign $2.3 Million for one appearance at a Detroit rally,” the post read. It was a juicy scoop—one that was quickly picked up by conservative commentators. Clay Travis mocked the revelation on his show. Sean Spicer called it “pretty desperate.” Margot Cleveland, the senior legal correspondent at the Federalist, laughed at Harris for paying entertainers to show up on her behalf.

I HAVE A QUESTION FOR FORMER Trump administration officials, Republican electeds (and former electeds), business leaders, and conservative writers and pundits who recognize Donald Trump for the threat he is. Actually, it’s a question for anyone on the right who knows what Trump’s re-election could mean for the country, for liberal democracy, and for the world—and, who, in the face of this threat, has decided to maintain either a posture of silence or both-sides-are-bad neutrality. My question is this: How are you going to feel if Trump wins on Tuesday by an extremely narrow margin?

WHEN HE BOUNDED ONSTAGE at the Trump vulgarfest in Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, Elon Musk declared himself to be not just MAGA, but “dark, gothic MAGA.” Believe him. In these last days before voting concludes, Generals John Kelly, Jim Mattis, and others have warned that Trump is an aspiring fascist—a necessary alarm. But what has also come into sharper focus in the last few weeks is that a second Trump term would inaugurate an American oligarchy.

THE OTHER DAY, Cathy Young assembled “101 More Reasons Trump Is Unfit to Be President,” continuing an effort begun by Amanda Carpenter four years ago. Both timelines were impressive but doubtless left a lot of material on the cutting-room floor. Yet Trump enjoys the overwhelming support of his Republican party and its cheerleaders. What is it that his followers see in him? Here’s a short but exhaustive rundown of eleven reasons for liking if not loving Trump put forth by some of his most prominent fans, all from just the last several months.

Happy Wednesday! It’s fall break for my family, with halloween and election season, which will hopefully be started by a Yankees loss tonight. Go Dodgers! If they win, we’ll have the winner(s) from our World Series prediction contest named here tomorrow.

Get ready for The Sticky, which I am going to watch the heck out after this election. A heist series aboot the great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist? And with Jamie Lee Curtis, Margo Martindale, and Chris Diamantopoulos? Sign me up.

Kamala Harris’ closing argument… could not have been clearer. (Max Burns, MSNBC)

A Special Monologue… for the Republican in Your Life from Jimmy Kimmel. Worth a try sending to an on-the-fence voter!

Workers Say They Were Tricked and Threatened… as Part of Elon Musk’s Get-Out-the-Vote Effort (Wired) More: “America PAC door knockers were flown to Michigan, driven in the back of a U-Haul, and told they’d have to pay hotel bills unless they met unrealistic quotas. One was surprised they were working to elect Donald Trump.”

NEW AD: Trump’s professional references agree: Trump is unfit for the job.

New Ad Campaign… feat. Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Matthews & Other Republicans

18-year-old Trump supporter arrested… after ‘antagonizing’ voters with machete at Neptune Beach polling location

N.J. father, son went to Jan. 6 together… and dad assaulted cops, feds say (NJ.com)

When reality is seen as biased… objectivity alone won’t shield the press (Philip Bump, WaPo🎁)

Biden ‘Garbage’ Controversy Is Pure Republican Hypocrisy… Conservative snowflakes have a fainting spell over his stumble. (Jonathan Chait, Intelligencer)

Ohio election chief’s own numbers say fraud is extremely rare. He says that’s a ‘bogus narrative’

‘I was the executive director of the Michigan Republican Party. I will vote for Kamala Harris.’ (Gary Reed, Lansing City Pulse)

Thursday Night Bulwark is dead… Long Live Bulwark+ Live!

Let There Be Broadband…. SpaceX Lights Up Starlink in US National Radio Quiet Zone (PCMag)

The Big Lie Is Getting Told (Again)… Whether Trump wins or loses, America has already lost, argues Matt Labash. 🔐

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog… At the MSG rally.

