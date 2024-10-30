Playback speed
This Is It

Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Oct 30, 2024
82
5
The gang assemble for their last official episode before the election on Tuesday. They give their final thoughts on where the race is at, alongside discussion on the closing arguments of both candidates and President Joe Biden’s gaffe last night.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
