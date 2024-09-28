Devo's Groundbreaking Work

Relevant to the episode below! On Saturday, Sept. 28, there’s a screening of a Devo documentary at the Texas Theatre at 7:30 p.m.; I’ve seen it, it’s really entertaining and informative, even if you’re not well-versed in Devo lore (which I am not). And the award show itself is Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available to both! Check them out if you’re here in town!

Jerry Casale of Devo (via It’s Alive! Media)

This week I’m talking to a friend here in Dallas, Bart Weiss, about the Ernie Kovacs Award taking place this weekend at the Texas Theatre. This year’s honoree is Jerry Casale from the band Devo, and we’re discussing his work both with the band and as a pioneer of the music video artform. Check out the links above for tickets to the various events (the screening tonight is going to be pretty fun, I think, as the movie is super-interesting). If you’re in the Dallas area I hope you check it out. And if you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

