Disney's Future Is the Past
Robbie Whelan on D23's vision of sequels and theme park dominance.
Sonny Bunch
Aug 17, 2024
Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Disney

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Robbie Whelan, who covers the wide world of Disney for the Wall Street Journal. We talked about all the stuff Disney rolled out at D23 (Sequels! Theme park additions! New Cruise ships!) and discussed the ways in which the softness in Disney’s “Experiences” division (which includes, among other endeavors, the theme parks) may suggest general economic softness that’s hidden by the success of movies like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

