Share post
DOGE Is Doing it Wrong (with Philip K. Howard)

John Avlon
Jan 26, 2025
Elon wants to cut government programs, but that won’t make government more efficient. But changing how the government does things—by streamlining the permitting and purchasing processes, for example—will make government more effective, efficient, and responsive to the public. Plus, instilling fear among federal employees and helping fulfill Trump’s urge to say “you’re fired.”

Philip Howard joins John Avlon.

show notes
Philip's group, Common Good
Philip's books, "Everyday Freedom" and "Try Common Sense"
Will Marshall's piece arguing for Democrats to have their own kind of DOGE

The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

